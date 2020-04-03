LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The KFC Yum! Center and the American Red Cross are partnering to host a blood drive next week to keep a stable supply throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
The blood drive, called "The Time to Give Blood is Now" will run at the center from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.
"While everyone is rightfully focused on fighting COVID-19, other medical emergencies continue, and that requires a strong and steady supply of blood for our hospitals,” Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said. “If you can donate blood, I urge you to do it. The Red Cross and the KFC YUM! Center have implemented measures to ensure that the donation process is as safe as it ever was.”
All blood types are needed from healthy donors, organizers said. To maintain a social distance during the event, donors are asked to schedule an appointment in advance.
You can schedule an appointment by going to RedCrossBlood.org, downloading Red Cross Blood Donor App, or by calling 800-RED-CROSS and using sponsor code: KFCYUM or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. All donors must enter through the west side of the main entrance at the KFC Yum! Center.
