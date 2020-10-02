LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The American Red Cross continues to urge the public to try to help those who are battling COVID-19 by donating blood.
The Red Cross currently tests all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies. Those who test positive for the antibodies can donate plasma to help the most critical coronavirus patients recover through transfusions.
"With approximately 2% of the U.S. population testing positive for COVID-19 antibodies, every donation is important to ensure patients with coronavirus have access to every treatment option available to them," said Dr. Erin Goodhue, executive medical director of direct patient care with the Red Cross Biomedical Services.
Anyone interested in donating can make an appointment here. Five people who donate blood in October will win a $1,000 Amazon gift card.
