LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A redesigned campaign aims to keep Louisville kids from drinking alcohol and doing drugs.
The campaign has been around for 10 years but has recently been rebranded as the "Be the One" campaign. Detectives for Louisville Alcohol and Beverage Control (ABC) visit students at middle and high schools, as well as at other events, in an effort to prevent substance abuse in teens.
R.T. Watkins, the chief investigator for the program, said a lot of schools use this resource around prom or before other big events.
"The Be the One campaign is saying, 'Be the one to stop teen drinking. Be the one to stop drug abuse. Be the one to make the right choices. Be the one to make a change,'" Watkins said. "And one person can make a difference."
Watkins said one in five teenage drivers involved in fatal crashes have alcohol in their system.
Anyone wishing to contact the program can call 502-574-3591.
