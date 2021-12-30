FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky House Speaker David Osborne shared a plan Thursday at the State Capitol Annex to redistrict State House districts.
The Kentucky constitution requires lawmakers redraw legislative district boundaries to reflect population shifts based on the most recent census.
"Drafting this plan did, quite frankly, include some difficult realizations," said Osborne, a Republican. "As we know, there's been some dramatic population shifts in Kentucky, and because of those population shifts, this plan did have districts that had to be combined."
Osborne said the plan tries to keep communities intact as much as possible and does not split any precincts in Kentucky.
"We also decreased the number of times that Hardin County as well as Oldham County is divided," he said.
This will be the first time in history that the Republican Majority Party crafts legislative districts, according to the office of the Speaker.
"This is the first time in history that Republicans have had the opportunity to draw a redistricting map, and we only had one time to do it the first time," Osborne said.
Shortly after the plans were announced, some Kentucky Democrats voiced their opinions.
"If there is anyone in the state of Kentucky that thinks they might want to be a candidate, it's going to be very difficult based on the information given today what district you would be in and what district you're not in," House Minority Leader Joni Jenkins said.
A statement from Jenkins, along with fellow Democrats Derrick Graham and Angie Hatton, reads:
"What we saw today from Republican House leaders is an attempt at fake transparency. If they were sincere, they would have not released their redistricting plan on a state holiday and without the detailed information the public needs.
"Citizens and candidates alike won’t have that information online until late Tuesday, less than two days before the entire House votes. That gives them precious little time to absorb the many changes and then offer input, something that goes against the very hallmark of the legislative process.
"We will be reviewing this map further with our caucus members and discussing whether the Republican map meets all legal and constitutional guidelines. We also are preparing an alternative that we believe will better serve the commonwealth.
"It is vital to remember that whatever is ultimately decided will be in place for a decade. The last thing we should be doing as a legislature is rushing something so important and so long-lasting. Kentuckians deserve more time so we can get this right."
Osborne said changes are possible but said he believes it is unlikely there will be any "wholesale changes."
"For everybody that questions a particular individual district, again, I would give them the same charge as we have given our members, the same charge that we have given everyone else that has questioned this and that," he said. "Do it in the context of the entire state."
The redistricting plan will be filed for consideration when lawmakers convene the 2022 Regular Session on Tuesday, Jan. 4.
