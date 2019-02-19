Refugee students escape violence and poverty to find hope at JCPS Newcomer Academy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students from dozens of countries converge inside the JCPS Newcomer Academy in Louisville.
Several refugee students have found a new life in Louisville, and they have some amazing stories of survival to tell.
"These students have survived the unthinkable," English teacher Scott Wade said.
Many of Wade's students are immigrants who just moved to Louisville.
"This school is full of people who have left the problems of their world for the hope of success," he said.
Some are refugees who escaped extreme violence in their home countries. Bienvenu Kimasa's family was living in Burundi when a military group attacked their refugee camp in August 2004.
"That night the Burundians came, they played the drums and people started screaming," Kimasa recalled.
His family was living in a refugee camp when attackers doused everyone's homes with gas and set them on fire.
"They burned the house," Kimasa said. "Went and go outside, and they'd kill you."
Hundreds of people were either shot or hacked to death with machetes and hammers.
"They killed a lot of people," Kimasa said, shaking his head. "You can't forget. Even me, I can't forget that."
His family escaped that massacre and finally made it to the U.S. last year.
In Uganda, it was a three-year wait for Eli Mfitumukiza's family.
"To come (to the U.S.) is by chance," Mfitumukiza said. "In my country, it is by chance. In my country, life was difficult."
Only able to attend school one day a week, he worked the rest of the time to support his family. But there were safety risks, too.
"We had a small radio, and the news would come on like, 'Please, guys, be careful, because the terrorists are coming to cut people's heads," Mfitumukiza recalled.
A terrorist tried to behead him when he was 13 years old.
"A guy called me, 'Hey, come here' and I went there," Mfitumukiza said. "The guy gave me candy, then he moved his machete. He wanted to cut my head."
The teen was able to run away.
"Oh my goodness, my heart was pumping so fast," he said. "It was so scary."
Elsewhere in Central Africa, there was more violence and unrest in Assani Morisho's hometown, where people who protested their president were killed.
He was there when his friend was murdered.
"I saw his body," Morisho said. "They shot him in the head. It was so hard."
But despite the challenges, these students adjust to a new culture and language with gratitude.
"When I was 5 years old, my mom left, and I stayed with my dad and my sister in a refugee camp," said Chanda Gurung, who recently moved to Kentucky from Nepal. "The refugee life was terrible. There was no food, no nutritious food, and school was far away. So we'd have to struggle to get to school."
But teachers say these students also have this in common: hope, optimism, intelligence and a will to help others.
"They've encountered challenges that are unimaginable from the American point of view," Wade said. "When they see the new student walk in the door, they're the first one to stand up and say, 'Let me help you. Relax. It's going to be OK.' And they can do it in multiple languages."
Kimasa said he didn't have a future back home, but here in Louisville, he does.
"I start to count the days, after this year, after this year, after this year, I want to be this, or I want to be this," he said. "It's like I have everything in my hands."
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.