LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana taxpayers could soon receive some extra money.
In a news release Thursday, Holcomb's office said each Indiana taxpayer would receive about $225 on top of the $125 already coming from the automatic taxpayer refund (ATR). Together, each individual would receive about $350, and married couples filing jointly would receive about $700.
For 11 months of the last fiscal year, Holcomb's office said revenue came in $1.075 billion above the forecasted total.
Experts said the payments would be helpful for many Hoosiers but not have much of an impact on the overall economy.
"I think it will have a little bit of a positive impact," Dr. Kyle Anderson, with the Indiana University Kelley School of Business, said to FOX59. "We're most concerned about families that are struggling to get by, families on the margin, so that amount will help."
Holcomb's plan for a second automatic taxpayer refund has support from both Republicans and Democrats. The money would go to Hoosiers the same as the annual ATR payments: bank account or paper check.
