LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Good news for moviegoers: Regal Cinemas has announced plans to reopen its theaters on April 2.
Regal is the second largest movie chain in the United States, but its theaters have been dark for about six months amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Cineworld Group, Regal's parent company, said Tuesday once theaters reopen, attendance will be limited to 25% to 50% at about 500 locations across the country.
The company also announced a new multi-year deal with Warner Bros. Starting next year, the studio's releases will have a 45-day exclusive window at Regal cinemas, according to the Associated Press.
Regal has two locations in Indiana, one in New Albany and another in Clarksville.
Only about half of all movie theaters in the nation were open for business as of last week.
