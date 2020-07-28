LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The nation's second largest movie theater chain has announced a plan to reopen next month.
Regal Cinemas says it will reopen Aug. 21.
It is not clear if the two locations in southern Indiana will also reopen on that date.
At the locations that do open, the company says it will enforce health safety measures like requiring its employees and customers to wear masks.
However, many states like New York and California have not given the okay for theaters to reopen.
