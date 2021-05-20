LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another local movie theater is set to reopen its doors after shutting down amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Regal River Falls in Clarksville will be showing movies again starting this Friday. Reopening safety plans include leaving two seats between groups for social distancing.
Masks, while required, can be taken off while eating or drinking.
All theater employees will be required to wash their hands every 30-60 minutes and take a temperature screening before the start of their shift.
The Regal Cinema in New Albany reopened its doors earlier this month with the same safety precautions in place.
