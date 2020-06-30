LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday announced a new location where Kentuckians can get Real IDs.
Beshear said the opening of the Regional Driver Licensing Office in Lexington will expand access to REAL ID-compliant licenses, according to a report by LEX 18.
Unlike other regional driver licensing offices, the Lexington office is the only in-person application site in Fayette County. That means all Fayette County residents who need standard driver’s licenses, permits and ID cards, or renewals, have to apply at the new regional office, 141 Leestown Center Way, Suite 125. It will be open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m
State officials urged customers to make an appointment, which can be done online here. Walk-in customers also will be served.
