LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A registered sex offender who opened a cheerleading gym in Louisville has been arrested again for sexual abuse.
Demont O'Neal, 39, turned himself in to authorities on Friday on a charge of third degree sexual abuse.
After he appeared in court on Saturday, a judge set his bond at $25,000.
According to a police warrant, on Jan. 10, 2019, O'Neal assaulted a victim at his gym OutKast Elite. Police say after a workout session, the victim was massaged by O'Neal.
Authorities say the victim stated that while lying on a mat during the massage, O'Neal touched the victim's private area. The victim stated she did not give her consent. The victim then got up from the mat, confronted O'Neal and left the gym.
The victim then told her mother and the police were contacted.
O'Neal previously pleaded guilty to three counts of sex abuse. O'Neal worked as a cheerleading coach at Seneca High School and a security monitor at Minor Daniels Academy, and abused a 17-year-old, according to the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry.
He was conditionally discharged for two years and required to register as a sex offender for the next 20 years.
Documents obtained by WDRB News say before the 2016-17 school year, a student cheerleader claimed O'Neal sexually abused her. O'Neal said he can't talk specifics about the case.
A month after his sentencing this year, he opened OutKast Elite on Outer Loop, which trains dozens of cheerleaders.
"I love doing this," he said. "I love working with kids. I love helping kids reach their goals. I honestly will say that for people that don't know me, it's kind of like you may worry, but I'm really simple. I'm open-door."
O'Neal said previously he's open about his past and anyone with questions or concerns can contact him.
OutKast Elite released a statement on their Facebook page Saturday afternoon, addressing the allegations that had surfaced about O'Neal.
The full statement reads:
"We are aware of the allegations that have surfaced. Our former owner Demont Oneal has transitioned out of our gym. The coaching staff as you know will continue to run OutKast Elite. All classes, practices and private tumbling sessions will be ran on our normal schedule as of Monday. If you need to reschedule a private, Coach Bethany, Coach Brittany and Coach Samantha have availability. Our main priority is making sure our girls are still able to do what they love! Please don't hesitate to reach out."
