LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The COVID-19 pandemic is hitting just about everything, including the primary election in Indiana, which has been pushed from May back to June 2.
Hoping voter turnout doesn't suffer, counties and state leaders are encouraging Hoosiers to vote absentee. Scott County Clerk Missy Applegate said her team is in a mad rush.
"I think with a pandemic going on, they're going to have to know that everything is going to change," she said. "We have people call the office every day, all day."
As a result of the change, another deadline is fast approaching. To vote by mail, you have to register in advance. If you mail the request, it has to arrive to the clerk's office by May 21.
But ideally, you'll register online. To do so, see the links below:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.