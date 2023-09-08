LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Looking for something to do this fall? Registration is now open for Louisville Parks and Recreation sports leagues.
Adult volleyball, adult pickleball and Little Futsal still have spots open.
Volleyball games will be played Wednesday evenings at Cyril Allgeier Community Center, starting Oct. 11.
The fall pickleball league offers play for beginner and intermediate level participants. But space is limited as games begin mid-September.
Little Futsal will take place Wednesday evenings at Cyril Allgeier Community Center, starting Oct. 11. That is for ages 3 and 4, and will include fundamental drills with a short game following.
