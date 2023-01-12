LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Registration is now open in Clarksville for the new rental inspection program. From now until Jan. 31, 2023, Clarksville rental property owners can register their properties for the Building Commissioner's new rental inspection program.
In early 2022, the Clarksville Town Council voted to approve Ordinance No. 2022-G-05, creating the new rental inspection program and administered by the Building Commissioner.
Rental owners must register every residential unit, and each until must be inspected once every three years. Units less than three years old are still required to register, but will not be inspected until they have aged three years.
Failure to register a rental property could result in penalties or fines. To register, visit the Town of Clarksville's website, and click on SmartGov Permit Portal. While in the portal, property owners will sign up and register under the "My Portal" tab.
Inspection scheduling for property inspections will happen later. If property owners have problems registering and contact Code Enforcement Officer Kimberly Newby at resrentalpgrm@townofclarksville.com.