LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Walkers and runners: It's time to get signed up for the Parklands 5K Walk and Run.
The event kicks off a week from this Saturday on Sept. 13. The race will be held virtually this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Participants can complete their walk or run any time between Sept. 13 and Sept. 20 on a pre-marked course in Beckley Creek Park.
Each participant gets a t-shirt and a race medal.
Organizers urge getting registered by Sept. 6.
