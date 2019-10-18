LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A free program dedicated to helping you accomplish your running goals during the Kentucky Derby Festival will open its registration soon.
The Norton Sports Health Training Program will open enrollment Monday, according to a news release from the Kentucky Derby Festival. The 15-week program will offer training pointers and prepare runners and walkers for the festival's road races through weekly group runs for participants of all experience levels.
To register for the training program, visit the races' official website. According to the Kentucky Derby Festival, the first 800 people to register to participate in both the Norton Sports Health Training Program and the miniMarathon, Marathon or Relay will receive a free shirt.
The program's first meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Jan. 9, 2020, at the Kentucky Derby Museum. The Humana miniMarathon, Marathon and Relay will be held Saturday, April 25, 2020.
