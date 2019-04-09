LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The relatives of a Michigan family of five killed by a drunk driver on a Kentucky interstate filed a wrongful death lawsuit against two bars.
The lawsuit alleges Horseshoes Kentucky Grill & Saloon in Lexington -- and Roosters Wings in Georgetown -- overserved Joey Lee Bailey.
Police say Bailey went the wrong way on I-75 for six miles in early January before crashing into the Abbas family.
There were no survivors.
Lexington Police say Bailey was served at least seven double white Russians and several beers.
A toxicology report found he had a blood alcohol level of .306.
The lawsuit seeks an unstated amount for damages.
