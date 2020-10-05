LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The anonymous Jefferson County grand juror pushing to speak about what was and was not presented in the Breonna Taylor case hit a delay in court Monday.
Attorney General Daniel Cameron's office asked for more time to respond to the motion filed last week. Circuit Court Judge Annie O'Connell granted the request and set a hearing for 1 p.m. Thursday.
Public skepticism and scrutiny is growing after the release of 15 hours of recordings from the traditionally secret grand jury proceedings.
"The bottom line is that these suspects were treated very differently than any other suspect I've ever seen in a homicide investigation," Attorney Ted Shouse said.
Much of the criticism is focused on the information prosecutors presented on the warrant that brought officers to Taylor's home.
"We focused, the investigation that we're presenting, there's other issues related to the warrant that we're not getting into too much in here," Jeff Fogg, an investigator for the Attorney General's office, says on the recordings. "But the officers were executing a valid search warrant. The officers that served this warrant were acting in good faith."
An internal Louisville Metro Police report uncovered by WDRB News said officers were repeatedly told there were no suspicious packages delivered to Taylor's apartment by a postal inspector.
That claim is now the subject of an FBI investigation, but it's not referenced in the 15 hours of released recordings.
"This was a valid warrant they were going to execute at this location for drugs, paraphernalia and money," Fogg said in the recording.
"It seems to me that the attorney general did not fulfill his duties by not putting the warrant issue in front of the grand jurors," Shouse said, adding that the warrant is "the key to this whole situation. The warrant is what started this whole tragic series of events rolling, and it's what caused this whole tragedy to unfold."
Taylor died in a 1 a.m. raid on March 13 after she was shot six times in her in home in Pleasure Ridge Park. The grandy jury only charged Louisville Metro Police Department Detective Brett Hankison in connection with the incident, but Hankison is not charged for her death. He's charged in connection with shots that hit a neighbor's apartment.
Attorney General Daniel Cameron did not recommend homicide charges.
"We're fully confident in the presentation that we put forth," Cameron said in an interview with WDRB News last week. "At the end of the day, it was our responsibility to uncover the truth. I know the truth, sometimes, will make people uncomfortable."
He said Sgt. John Mattingly and Detective Myles Cosgrove were justified in their use of force as they fired after Taylor's boyfriend Kenneth Walker.
Mattingly was shot in the leg.
Walker said he fired one shot as a warning, not knowing who was busting through the door.
"Some in the public had already made a determination about where they wanted to see this case conclude without all of the facts," Cameron said.
Critics argue the grand jury did not get all the facts, and some of that criticism came from the national stage. Over the weekend, rapper Megan Thee Stallion targeted Cameron in an appearance on Saturday Night Live.
An online petition is calling for the Kentucky Prosecutor's Advisory Council to appoint a new, special prosecutor to present the investigation to a new grand jury. That petition has amassed nearly 5,000 signatures at the time of this writing.
The Kentucky Prosecutor's Advisory Council is chaired by Cameron and is set to meet Oct. 23.
Cameron's office has not commented on the petition.
