LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDBR) -- Local religious organizations have launched “Louisville Prays,” a multifaith prayer initiative “to offer spiritual solace amid challenging times.”
The effort commenced Tuesday afternoon with prayer and meditation at the Big Four Bridge. Organizers are planning an online vigil from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. the day after a decision is announced in the Breonna Taylor case. The vigil will be hosted on Zoom and Facebook live. For more information email Jud@paths2peace.org.
Starting Wednesday and continuing through election season, co-sponsors Interfaith Paths to Peace and the Center for Interfaith Relations, are asking Louisvillians to light candles at 8 p.m. nightly in their windows, front yard or at a street corner in their neighborhoods.
“There is much work to do in paving the way for peace and unity in our city, but we believe that a communal and multifaith offering of prayers for healing and loving presence will help lay the foundation as we journey together into that hope,” Jud Hendrix, executive director of IPP, said in a news release.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.