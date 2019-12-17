LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The money to build a new VA medical center in Louisville has made it into next year's federal budget.
Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell announced on Monday that the remaining $410 million needed for the Robley Rex Veterans Affairs Medical Center (VAMC) has been secured in the Fiscal Year 2020 government-funding agreement.
Lawmakers are scheduled to pass the budget for President Trump to sign before the end of the year.
McConnell released a statement Monday evening:
"Since I secured the initial federal funding for the construction of a new veterans medical center in Louisville, I've remained determined to fulfill our sacred obligation to our nation's heroes," McConnell said, in a statement. "Working closely with Kentucky's veterans, the VA and multiple presidents, we continued moving toward today's outstanding news. Because of President Trump's strong commitment to our veterans, he answered my request and helped me finally deliver the remaining federal resources to complete this facility. Although no single government program can ever fully repay the enormous debt we owe our veterans, I look forward [to] the vital care the new VAMC will provide to those who sacrificed to keep our nation safe."
The plan for a new VA Hospital in Louisville started back in 2006, but the money to build it has always been the issue.
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has already bought the land for the new site, off Brownsboro Road near the I-71/I-264 interchange.
Construction is expected to begin next year.
