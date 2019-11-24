LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Marine killed nearly 70 years ago has his body returned home to Kentucky.
At 18 years old, Ray Fairchild of Magoffin County, fulfilled one of his dreams by becoming a Marine. Fairchild lost his life in Korea in 1950. At the time, his family was told that he was missing in action, but Fairchild's brother, John, received the call that the remains had been identified.
"And by that time, I pretty well realized that my wishes were coming true," said John.
Fairchild was buried alongside his parents and sister at a family cemetery.
