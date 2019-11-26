LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB and WXIN) -- The remains of an Indiana airman have been identified about 75 years after enemy fire struck his plane’s wings and ignited the gas tanks over Germany.
The remains of U.S. Army Air Forces Tech. Sgt. Charles G. Ruble, 20, of Selma, Indiana, for decades had been considered unidentifiable and were interred at Ardennes American Cemetery in Belgium.
However, in June 2018, the remains were disinterred and sent to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency laboratory at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska for analysis. Scientists at the lab used dental and anthropological analysis as well as circumstantial and material evidence to identify the remains as Ruble’s. according to a story at WXIN in Indianapolis.
Ruble was a member of the 99th Troop Carrier Squadron, 441st Troop Carrier Group. He served as an aerial engineer aboard a C-47A aircraft, nicknamed the Celia L.
According to DPAA, the Celia L on Sept. 17, 1944, participated in Operation Market Garden, the Allied invasion of German-occupied Netherlands. The plane had a five-person crew and was taking 10 paratroopers to a drop zone near Groesbeek, Netherlands.
Enemy fire struck the plane’s wing, igniting the gas tanks. The paratroopers and two crew members jumped out successfully. The pilot crash-landed the plane inside the German border. Two crew members, including Ruble, died in the crash.
In April 1946, members of the 606th Quartermaster Graves Registration Company recovered eight sets of remains from isolated burials near Zyfflich, Germany, close to the Dutch border.
One set of remains, designated X-2565 Neuville, was buried about 500 yards from a downed C-47 aircraft in a grave marked with a wooden cross. After the remains had been declared unidentifiable, U.S. authorities interred X-2565 at what is today the Ardennes American Cemetery.
Of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II, more than 400,000 died. Nearly 73,000 service members still unaccounted for, with about 30,000 assessed as possibly recoverable.
Ruble’s name is recorded on the Walls of the Missing at the Netherlands American Cemetery, an American Battle Monuments Commission site in Margraten, Netherlands, along with the others missing from WWII.
Although interred as an “unknown”, his grave was meticulously cared for over the past 70 years by the American Battle Monuments Commission. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.
Ruble will be buried March 2 at Arlington National Cemetery.
