LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As Jefferson County Public Schools prepares to welcome students back for in-person classes, the district has launched a special hotline for parents with questions about bus routes.

Parents can call 502-485-RIDE for information about their child's bus number and help with identifying the bus stops closest to their home.

Parents can also get the information on the JCPS website, under the "Bus Finder" option. That link can provide bus numbers, nearest bus stops and pickup times.

JCPS has a phased-in approach to re-opening schools, starting with kindergarteners through second graders on Wednesday, March 17.

