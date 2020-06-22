LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Newport Aquarium will soon be open to the public, after weeks of closure to curb the spread of COVID-19.
According to a news release, the aquarium opens exclusively to annual passholders on Monday, and for the general public on June 25.
"Our team has been taking great care of the animals but we're so excited to get them back their people watching time," Newport Aquarium Executive Director Eric Rose said, in a statement. "We've spent months thoughtfully preparing to reopen, and although the experience will be different, we're confident these changes will help with the safety of our employees and guests and still get them what they love most about a visit to the aquarium."
Daily aquarium capacity will be limited to ensure appropriate social distancing. Passholders and general admission guests will be required to reserve the date and time they wish to visit the aquarium.
Additional details and a "how to" video are posted at both locations to help answer any questions guests may have.
All employees and visitors must submit to a temperature check before entering the building. They must all wear a mask, except for children under the age of 3.
