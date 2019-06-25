LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tolls on the Ohio River bridges are going up next week.
Currently, a passenger vehicle with a prepaid account and transponder can cross for $2.05, but starting Monday, July 1, it will cost five cents more.
Passenger vehicles with no transponder or prepaid account will have to pay $4.20 to cross.
Tolls for medium and large vehicles are going up as well.
The tolls impact drivers who cross the Kennedy, Lincoln and Lewis and Clark Bridges.
