LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A federal appeals court ruled the man who attacked U.S. Sen. Rand Paul outside his home in Bowling Green needs to be re-sentenced.
Rene Boucher was sentenced in 2018 to 30 days for assaulting a member of Congress. The prosecutor appealed that sentence.
On Monday, the appeals court said that sentence just wasn't enough, since the recommended time was 21-27 months behind bars.
Boucher said the 2017 attack was triggered by Paul stacking yard debris near his property line.
