LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Christmas came early for one Kentucky family in need Monday.
The Mehic family received a new car thanks to a handful of groups and businesses working together.
Goodwill of Kentucky found the family members who needed a car to get to work and to doctor's appointments. Then The Louisville Collision Center, Geico and the National Autobody Council came together to fix up and repair a donated vehicle.
The family saw the car for the first time Monday.
"To be honest, I think my heart is going to stop," Vesna Mehic said. "All my life, I have worked for everything. Never even imagined I'd have something for free. Never, really never."
Mehic and her husband moved to the United States 20 years ago as refugees from Bosnia.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.