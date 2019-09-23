LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The newly expanded St. Matthews Library has won an award for its design.
On Monday, the branch was given the 2019 AIA Kentucky Honor Award, the highest recognition awarded by the Kentucky Society of Architects.
"It is a beautiful space for individuals to expand their intellectual horizons, a place where families can spend time together researching faraway places, and for groups to utilize the conference rooms," St. Matthews Mayor Richard Tonini said in a news release. "We dreamed big and then found a way to make this important community resource happen.”
In May, the library reopened with an additional 7,800 square feet. It is home to 70,000 books. The renovations to the library were part of a $10 million project to also remodel the St. Matthews City Hall and the St. Matthews Police Department
Related Stories:
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.