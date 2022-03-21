NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- There's just something about a gym in Indiana.
"We're just known for basketball," Rosie Block said.
It's been like that for the more than nine decades, Block and Audrey Capper can remember, part of what drove them to suit up.
"We were, I guess, the first girl's team in the city of New Albany," said Capper, a former basketball player.
The team was called Catholic Community Center Comets in the late 1930s and early 1940s, and it played the gym the Knights of Columbus own now.
"The crowds were always crazy," Capper said.
"When we would shoot our foul shots, we shot underhanded," Block added.
Michael Carter, the grand knight with Knights of Columbus Council 1221, recently found a lot of old pictures of the gals and guys who used to play in the gym on East Main Street, and it got him thinking.
"This could've been a really great place if we just take care of it," Carter said.
Others had tried it before, but this time was different.
"We decided to go ahead and make the move," Carter said.
The gym began to rebound, to what Capper and Block remember, on the 100th anniversary of it being built.
"It means a lot to think that they have kept this place up," Block said.
Pickleball and weddings will be the draw at the gym now, not basketball. Still, there's just something about a gym in the state of Indiana, and for Capper and Block, the New Albany one is about the good old days that are now far from gone.
"I love it," Capper said.
$80,000 was the fundraising goal. The Knights of Columbus still needs about $8,000 more to meet that. If you'd like to help, you can send donations to the Knights of Columbus in New Albany on East Main Street.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.