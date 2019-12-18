SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- While crews work to renovate the Welcome Center Rest Area off of Interstate 65 South in Bullittt County, drivers will be forced to stop on down the road.
The building was constructed in 1991 and, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, it needed some updates.
"It's a 30-year-old building, and it's just time," KYTC District 5 spokesperson Stephanie Caros said.
The updates include improvement to the lobby with new flooring and lights, a complete renovation of all bathrooms in the facility and new windows and doors in the vending machine area.
Drivers are urged not to stop, because access to the bathrooms and vending machines won't be allowed. However, if a vehicle accidentally takes the exit, it will be able to drive through on the backside.
Semi-truck parking is still available on the back side of the rest area.
The next closest rest area is more than 50 miles away in Hart County. Because of the distance, more people could resort to stopping in Elizabethtown.
"That just gives Elizabethtown an opportunity to service the needs of our travelers and people who are going up and down I-65," said Amy Inman, public relations director for the city. "We always welcome anyone who wants to come in the city."
Aside from Elizabethown, the only other place to stop after after the Welcome Center is Exit 105 to Lebanon Junction, which has far less amenities than Elizabethtown.
"We've had more development toward this end of town recently, and that's great," Inman said. "It's great for the citizens and the ones out on 65. It's a great opportunity that we're able to utilize."
The renovations to the Welcome Center should be complete in May 2020.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.