Rental scam reported in southern Indiana

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) – The Clarksville Police Department is warning potential renters of a scam surfacing in the area.
Lt. Nathan Walls said Sunday a Clarksville homeowner reported a house that she rents out in Jeffersonville was listed on a website as available. When in reality, it was already rented.
The homeowner found out about the fake listing and called police when the actual renters called her saying someone showed up to view the home with a copy of the online listing printed out.
“They started putting two and two together,” Walls said. “And the person who was comping to rent the house, or wanted to see the house, actually had some documentation from a website where their house was listed.”
Walls said he’s thankful the group figured out something was wrong and called police, so they can warn the community not to fall for the scam.
“Their scam is to try to figure out how to get you to send them money,” he said.
Clarksville Police detectives believe the scammers took old pictures of the home when it was originally up for rent and make a new listing on a third party website. The scammers will ask for a deposit in hopes to snag someone’s money before they realize it is fake. Walls said nearby departments have received similar reports recently.
It is very difficult to track down and hold these scammers responsible, Walls said, because “it looks legit,” and the scammers have become “sophisticated” in their techniques.
“You save for that deposit, and to be scammed out of their money would be a big deal,” he said. “So we want to make sure we can protect those people as best we can.”
Walls encourages any potential renters or home buyers to take your time to research the listing, the website and the agency.
“Generally, the rule of thumb was if it looks too good,” Walls said. “But these situations, they look legit. It’s our hope that people are meeting someone face to face before they purchase anything or hand anyone money.”
