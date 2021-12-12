LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A portion of Interstate 65 has reopened after crews worked to fix power lines in the area that were downed in Louisville from Friday's overnight storms.
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-65 NB and SB will remain closed for the next 2-3 hours. Please use alternate routes. https://t.co/h7HR3KSKxE— TRIMARC (@TRIMARCTraffic) December 12, 2021
WDRB Meteorologist Rick DeLuca says the damage was caused by straight line winds around 3 a.m. Saturday. Significant tornado damage was reported in much of western Kentucky, and Gov. Beshear has declared a state of emergency in multiple counties.
Over 9,300 LG&E KU customers were without power as of 8 p.m., according to an outage map.
All lanes of I-65 were closed for several hours on Sunday.
