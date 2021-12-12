LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A portion of Interstate 65 has reopened after crews worked to fix power lines in the area that were downed in Louisville from Friday's overnight storms. 

WDRB Meteorologist Rick DeLuca says the damage was caused by straight line winds around 3 a.m. Saturday. Significant tornado damage was reported in much of western Kentucky, and Gov. Beshear has declared a state of emergency in multiple counties. 

Over 9,300 LG&E KU customers were without power as of 8 p.m., according to an outage map. 

All lanes of I-65 were closed for several hours on Sunday. 

