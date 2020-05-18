LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Following the completion of a four-year water main replacement project, Lexington Road is back open to traffic.
The closure was of the most notable in the four-phase construction plan for the Louisville Water Company. All lanes of Lexington Road had been closed since February.
"We impacted thousands and thousands of people, and we know that," Louisville Water spokesperson Kelley Dearing Smith said. "Over 20 detours and lane closures."
The $26 million project began in 2016, nearly a century after the water main was put into the ground. It worked to replace 6.4 miles of the water main on Eastern Parkway and Lexington Road.
Instead of digging up the entire pipe, crews placed a smaller pipe inside the already existing water main.
As of Monday, the project is finished.
"We're extremely excited to say that we're done," Smith said. "The water main and new pipe is in the ground. It's filled with water now. We're ready to begin providing water through it."
Along with a new water main, part of the project included the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet repaving Lexington Road.
Louisville Metro Councilman Bill Hollander said the project helped not only prevent potential devastating water issues but provided a fresh paved road in an area that desperately needed such.
Hollander said that while he knows the project was a headache, its importance outweighed the inconvenience.
"Road work like this is inconvenient, it's frustrating to people, but everybody likes clean, reliable, safe, good-tasting water," he said. "And we need to do these kind of projects to make that continue to happen."
While Lexington Road is officially back open, there is still a lane closure at Stilz Avenue, a part of the final clean-up crews must do.
Louisville Water said that will be complete by the end of May.
"This was not easy," Smith said. "We know it. We own it. This was an inconvenience for a lot of people. But safe, reliable water service is critically important, and I hope one day, the community will look back and say 'Hey, you kept us informed.'"
