LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The westbound lanes of the Sherman Minton Bridge are still closed despite being scheduled to reopen early Tuesday morning.
The lanes from Louisville into New Albany have been closed since November 1st.
A spokesperson for the Sherman Minton Renewal Project tells WDRB the bridge will reopen at 3:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 10th.
The Sherman Minton Renewal is a major rehabilitation and painting project that will add up to 30 years of life to the 59-year-old Bridge.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.