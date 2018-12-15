LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's the little things that make Audrey Ash happy.
"They literally love you back to life here," said Ash, who's struggled with homelessness, as she flipped through a homemade Christmas card given to her Saturday at the Healing Place's Women's Campus in Louisville. "It fills my cup, you know."
Her cup is more than half full now, but just two months ago it was empty.
"I remember just feeling so hopeless," she said. "I remember sitting in a parking lot in Atlanta, you know, just hungry, no jobs, I'd lost my job, no car, totaled my car, got kicked out of my place, you know, burned all the bridges in sight."
Ash was and still is homeless.
"I could just care less if I lived or not, and that's how I knew I had hit rock bottom, when I didn't care if I lived or not," Ash said.
However, she says a bus ride to Louisville may have saved her life, because she scored a bed at Healing Place, an addiction recovery center that helps other homeless people too.
"When I come here, they asked me, you know, what would you like to get out of this, and I said I wanted a new outlook on life, and that's what I've gotten," she said.
But Ash is lucky in a city that's experiencing what some call a homelessness crisis. Of the city's thousands of homeless people, some of them are often turned away at Healing Place and other shelters. Homeless advocates say the city desperately needs an emergency shelter -- or, in other words, a low-barrier shelter -- that would would give all of the city's homeless a place to "come as they are" and escape the cold each night.
When Louisville Democratic Congressman John Yarmuth visited Healing Place Saturday to hand out holiday cards like the one that made Ash's day, he praised Metro Council's decision on Thursday to use about $546,000 to bridge the gap toward a long term solution like a low-barrier shelter.
"If you're going to be a compassionate community, which I think Louisville has always been," Yarmuth said. "This is a really important thing to do."
Ash hopes it'll happen too.
"To say I'm homeless, yes, I'm homeless, but I don't have to do this again. I don't have to be homeless again if I get this right," she said.
She wants others to feel the same compassion she has.
Doug Scott, the Director of Giving with Healing Place, said after a round-table meeting with other homeless advocates Friday morning, they can't imagine using the new funds to build an emergency shelter before the deadline to submit proposals in mid-January. To do so, they'd need more time and money, he said.
However, he said he and others hope to submit a whole list of short-term solutions Monday afternoon with the goal of creating more beds and space for the homeless as soon as possible and hopefully before colder temperatures return.
Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.