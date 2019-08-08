LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two mass shootings brought the debate over gun rights to Louisville, and a Democratic presidential candidate turned up the heat on Sen. Mitch McConnell.
Congressman Tim Ryan has been one of the loudest voices calling for action since the carnage in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio. Hundreds of people showed up outside the Muhammad Ali Center on Thursday night to end Ryan's day-long caravan from Ohio to Kentucky, fighting for political change.
"America will never be knocked down," Ryan told the crowd from the podium. "We're either up or we're getting up.
Those in attendance want McConnell to end the senate's current recess and go back to Washington to act on gun reform measures that have already passed the House, like one that would strengthen background checks.
Ryan has been critical of how McConnell and President Donald Trump responded to the mass shootings over the weekend. He said with the help of Moms Demand Action, he's going to make sure McConnell knows there are two pieces of legislation sitting on his desk that need to be brought up for a vote.
"The scourge of gun violence in our country is a black mark on our politics ... on our society," Ryan said. "I want us to have Mitch McConnell to pass these two bills that are sitting on his desk right now."
And after a mostly quiet week, McConnell responded to the mounting pressure Thursday.
"We're going to have these bipartisan discussions, and when we get back, hopefully be able to come together and actually pass something," he said.
But he won't call the Senate back from break.
"If we did that, we'd just have people scoring points, and nothing would happen," he said.
But that's no excuse to Ryan.
"People just got slaughtered in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio," he said. "I mean, how does that not urge you to want to get back to work and get this thing done?"
In the radio interview with Terry Meiners on Thursday, McConnell said the background check issue will be "front and center" when the Senate returns in September.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.