LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As COVID-19 constricts the taxes Louisville collects, the city is staring down a massive budget shortfall that could force painful, widespread cuts.
Councilman Bill Hollander, D-9, worries city services — already reduced in this year's budget after the city made cuts to pay a larger state pension bill — will have to slashed even more.
“We’ve done a good job of beginning to repave our streets and get them into a good condition. We really would not be able to continue to do that in the future," Hollander said. "We clearly would be looking at garbage collection and at recycling and at diminished services in all those areas. And then, we’d be forced to look at reductions in police and fire and EMS.”
But Councilman Hollander, Mayor Greg Fischer and others say there is an "option B": financial help from Washington D.C. that would bail out Louisville and other hurting cities.
“What we’re asking for is (to) protect the paycheck of your police officers and your firefighter and the person who drives the ambulance and the person who picks up the trash," said Hollander.
Financial aid from Washington isn’t a sure bet, but Congressman John Yarmuth, D-KY, is optimistic as the House prepares such a bail out.
“We’re going to produce that package. We will probably have a vote on it sometime within the next week to ten days," Yarmuth said in an interview with WDRB News. "I suspect it will be in the neighborhood of $500 (billion) to $700 billion dollars.”
But Yarmuth doesn't yet know if the Republican-controlled senate would approve such a bill, especially after Louisville resident, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-KY, suggested bankruptcy as an option instead of what his office characterized as a “blue state bailout.”
“We can’t talk about partisan politics, because it doesn’t really matter," Yarmuth responded.
McConnell clarified his comments Monday afternoon in a radio interview with Guy Benson.
“I was pointing out that [state governments] have their own fiscal problems that predate the coronavirus, and I was not interested in borrowing money from future generations to fix age-old problems that states have that they created themselves wholly unrelated to this. There probably will be another state and local funding bill, but we need to make sure that we achieve something that will go beyond simply sending out money," McConnell said.
Yarmuth said even if McConnell won’t support a bailout for states and cities, he thinks other Republicans will, because Louisville isn’t alone with its budget shortfalls. He says this is a nationwide issue hurting blue states and red states.
