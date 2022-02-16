65 - JOINT REPAIRS - AP 2-16-2022.jpg

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said there are emergency lane closures between mile markers 135 and 136. That's in the area known as "Hospital Curve." Feb. 16, 2022.  Image courtesy of Trimarc

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A portion of Interstate 65 in downtown Louisville was down to just one lane Wednesday morning.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said crews working in the area caused emergency lane closures between mile markers 135 and 136, the area known as "Hospital Curve."

The left and center lanes were closed for bridge joint repairs.

The lane closures reopened by early-afternoon after causing some back-up in downtown traffic.

