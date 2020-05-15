LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Roadwork on the Gene Snyder Freeway is expected to cause overnight lane closures beginning next week.
According to a news release from I-Move Kentucky, a project to widen and improve interstates in Jefferson and Oldham counties, it will begin on Tuesday, May 19. Officials said a construction crew will be milling and replacing the existing asphalt on Interstate 265 between the Interstate 64 ramps and Taylorsville Road. This is located between mile marker 23 and mile marker 25.
It's part of an effort to eventually widen the interstate.
The work means that one lane will be closed in each direction every night until the work is completed. Work will take place from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m.
