LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Construction crews have begun work on State Road 111 near Caesars Southern Indiana Casino.
Crews have blocked off one side of the road, causing vehicles to wait and then go around. Drivers will be directed through flagging and shifted travel lanes.
Road crews are widening the shoulder between the Floyd County and Harrison County line on State Road 111 that runs parallel with the Ohio River. Before the process of widening the road began, trees were cleared.
After the crews widen the shoulder, work will start to fix a larger problem. A portion of the road is crumbling and sliding off toward the river.
Workers will build a soil nail wall between the road and the Ohio River, which is expected to be completed in late 2021.
The $7 million slide repair and asphalt resurface project also includes patching and paving from the county line to Corydon Pike.
