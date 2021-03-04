LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular cut-through road in southern Indiana that was falling apart is closer to reopening after a two-year closure.
Pictures shared on the highway department's Facebook page show the progress crews are making on repairs to Doolittle Hill Road in Harrison County. Crews are now in the process of placing stone over the dirt. The road will be paved and guardrails will be added once that is complete.
The road off Highway 111, about a mile from the Caesars Southern Indiana, has been closed since April 2019 when it started sinking.
Officials said repairs should be complete in a few weeks.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.