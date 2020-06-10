LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A plan is in place to repair the deteriorating Interstate 265 West ramp from Preston Highway, but it will take several months to complete the work.
The ramp was closed indefinitely in May after the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) noticed deteriorating concrete at the top of a support pier on the ramp's bridge was becoming worse. Crews first began to notice the problem during a routine inspection two years ago. Cabinet officials didn't see a need for repairs at the time but made a note to keep checking on it.
The damage is now much worse.
"In two years, it has deteriorated significantly," KYTC spokesperson Stephanie Caros said in an interview with WDRB News after the ramp was closed in early May. "Two years ago, it was something we made a note of to check on, not something at that point in time we were concerned about. But, at this point in time, it has."
Now, KYTC said it's hired a contractor from Lexington, Kentucky, to make repairs. However, officials say it may take longer than usual to get some of the parts needed because of the pandemic.
Repair work is expected to be complete by early October. Detour signs are in place instructing drivers that need to reconnect to I-265 West to follow Preston Highway to I-265 East to Smyrna Road.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.