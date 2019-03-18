LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Repairs are under way on a crumbling road in New Albany.
Plans to repair Old Vincennes Road were approved last week, and the repairs began Monday.
In February, part of the road started failing because of rain and soil conditions. A barrier is now up blocking traffic near Scribner Middle School.
The road is expected to be closed for 30 days as the repairs are made. Detour signs have been posted.
Repairs are estimated to cost about $340,000.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.