LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Churchill Downs is aiming to have fans at the track in a "limited capacity" during its upcoming fall meet, according to a report from the Daily Racing Form.
Fwiw, #ChurchillDowns intends to have spectators at the upcoming fall meet (Oct. 25-Nov. 29) "in a limited capacity," per @DerbyMedia. "Obviously a lot can change in the coming weeks, but that is the plan." Details to be ironed out perhaps by end of next week.— Marty McGee (@DRFMcGee) October 9, 2020
The fall meet runs Oct. 25 through Nov. 29. Tickets for the meet are currently for sale on Churchill Downs' website.
Churchill Downs did not allow spectators to attend the delayed 146th running of the Kentucky Derby on Sept. 5 after originally hoping to have as many as 23,000 spectators.
