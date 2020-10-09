LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Churchill Downs is aiming to have fans at the track in a "limited capacity" during its upcoming fall meet, according to a report from the Daily Racing Form

Churchill Downs officials said, "Obviously a lot can change in the coming weeks, but that is the plan," according to a tweet from Marty McGee of the Daily Racing Form

The fall meet runs Oct. 25 through Nov. 29. Tickets for the meet are currently for sale on Churchill Downs' website

Churchill Downs did not allow spectators to attend the delayed 146th running of the Kentucky Derby on Sept. 5 after originally hoping to have as many as 23,000 spectators. 

