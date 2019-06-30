Churchill Downs sign

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A horse has died at Churchill Downs after a Saturday race.

According to a post on the Twitter account for Marty McGee of the Daily Racing Form, Will Call died of either a heart attack or heat stroke after the 9th race at Churchill Downs on Saturday.

The five-year-old horse won six of 17 races and earned more than $350,000.

WDRB has reached out to Churchill Downs for comment about the incident.

