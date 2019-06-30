LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A horse has died at Churchill Downs after a Saturday race.
According to a post on the Twitter account for Marty McGee of the Daily Racing Form, Will Call died of either a heart attack or heat stroke after the 9th race at Churchill Downs on Saturday.
Sorry to report that Will Call suffered a heart attack or heat stroke following the 9th race at #ChurchillDowns and has died. 5yo horse won 6 of 17 and more than $350,000 and was headed for retirement with another subpar run, said o/b Richard Klein. "This one stings," he said.— Marty McGee (@DRFMcGee) June 29, 2019
The five-year-old horse won six of 17 races and earned more than $350,000.
WDRB has reached out to Churchill Downs for comment about the incident.
Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All rights reserved.