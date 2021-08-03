LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New information is being released about an increase in drug overdoses during the pandemic.
Data from Kentucky's 2020 Overdose Fatality Report shows 1,964 Kentuckians died in 2020 from a drug overdose — almost 50% more than the year before.
In Jefferson County, 512 people died — that's one out of every four deaths in the state. It's also up from 319 fatal overdoses the year before.
Outside of Jefferson County, Bullitt and Hardin counties had more than 30 people die of drug overdoses last year.
Adair, LaRue, Trimble and Washington counties had fewer than five cases. Data shows no one died of a drug overdose in Green County.
Opioids were found in 90% of all drug overdoses last year. Fentanyl was the most common opioid found in victims. It was found in 1,393 — 71% — of the cases.
To read the full report from the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet and Office of Drug Control Policy, click here.
