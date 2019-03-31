LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested in Bartholomew County, Indiana after he forced a woman to drive her car at gunpoint.
According to a report from Fox59, on Friday around 1:20 p.m., police say a call was received about a woman on I-65 who was being forced to drive her car against her will.
Officials say a vehicle matching the reported description was seen traveling on the interstate. Officers pulled over the vehicle at a rest stop.
Investigators say they found a man inside the vehicle and he was identified as Ravon Briggs of Louisville.
Fox 59's report also states that a 911 call was received concerning a woman who had gone to a nearby home to ask for help. Police responded to the call and were able to confirm that the woman asking for help was the same woman who had been held at gunpoint.
Officials say the woman told police she had been cleaning out her car in the Clarksville area when she was approached by Briggs. Police say the woman stated Briggs then forced her to drive him to Indianapolis.
While traveling north, the woman said Briggs instructed her to pull over at a rest area. Once the vehicle was stopped, Briggs got out and the woman fled the area to get help.
Briggs is charged with criminal confinement and marijuana possession.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All rights reserved.