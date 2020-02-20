LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have confirmed that a missing 12-year-old Indiana boy was found dead Friday.
The body of Ayden Elijah Adee was found Friday in a heavily wooded area, according to a report from Fox 59 in Indianapolis. Authorities do not suspect foul play at this time.
Police issued a statewide Silver Alert for Adee on Thursday. He disappeared from Warsaw, Indiana, about 126 miles north of Indianapolis, and was last seen at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.
