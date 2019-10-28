COLUMBUS, Ind. (WDRB) -- A report of shots fired at a Columbus, Indiana apartment complex leads police to a drug bust.
The Columbus Police Department responded to a call on Charleston Place about 1 a.m. on Oct. 17. When they arrived, officers found bullet holes in two nearby apartments, so they evacuated the apartments and called for backup.
The man inside the apartment, Papa M. Sylla, 24, claimed that several men in ski masks tried tried to push their way in and later fired shots into his door. He and two others in the apartment weren't injured.
Police later got a search warrant for Sylla's apartment and found hundreds of THC vape cartridges, about two pounds of marijuana, psychedelic mushrooms and about $13,000 in cash.
Sylla and Alhadj Babacar Diaw, 25, were charged with dealing in marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and maintaining a common nuisance. Kedisha Leann Brown, 21, was charged with visiting a common nuisance.
Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Columbus Police Department at 812-376-2600. Tips and information can be left anonymously.
