LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Ohio River was listed as the second-most endangered river in the U.S., according to a report released on Tuesday.
According to a news release, the report by American Rivers cites a lack of federal investment and decades of environmental pollution from industrial, agricultural and municipal development along the river and in the watershed as primary threats.
"Although we are saddened by this report, we are not surprised," said Michael Washburn, Executive Director of the Kentucky Waterways Alliance (KWA). "Despite being one of our nation’s most important waterways, the Ohio River and its basin have long been neglected. Restoring and protecting the Ohio River is not merely the environmentally responsible thing to do, but it is a critical imperative for the health and well-being of our communities and our economies."
|Rank
|River
|States
|1
|Colorado River (Grand Canyon)
|Ariz.
|2
|Ohio River
|Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia
|3
|Pearl River
|Louisiana, Mississippi
|4
|Snake River
|Idaho, Oregon, Washington
|5
|Clark Fork River
|Montana
|6
|Eel River
|California
|7
|Lehigh River
|Pennsylvania
|8
|Chilkat and Klehini Rivers
|Alaska
|9
|Rio Gallinas
|New Mexico
|10
|Okefenokee Swamp
|Florida, Georgia
According to a news release, the Ohio River is a vital source of clean drinking water, recreational opportunities and economic activity for millions of people across 14 states. More than 150 species of fish habitat the river.
